ROANOKE – The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission (RRAC) recently announced the hiring of Eric H. Monday as its new general counsel.

He will assume his new role around Feb. 1.

Monday previously served as city attorney of Martinsville and as general counsel for the Blue Ridge Regional Airport since 2003. Additionally, he served as Martinsville’s assistant city manager since 2019 and as Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) compliance officer since 2003. He also served as county attorney for the Patrick County, between 2004 and 2008.

Monday received his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1995 and prior to that, he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia in 1992.

In addition to providing counsel and legal services, Monday will serve as FOIA and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance officer and will manage staff performing procurement, contracting and leasing functions.

In announcing the hiring of Monday, Mike Stewart, RRAC executive director, commented, “Eric’s 20 years of dedicated and committed service as General Counsel to Martinsville and the Blue Ridge Regional Airport, along with his other profoundly broad experience, make him uniquely qualified for this role.” He continued, “Eric not only has extremely impressive credentials and experience, but he also displays a passion for doing things right, and for doing the right things. I think his personality will be a great fit and I look forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on our team!”

Stewart also expressed the commission’s appreciation to Sam Darby of Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte for his service as general counsel, saying, “He has not only been an integral part of the Commission team for years, but for me personally, Sam has been a trusted advisor, a great resource for information, and I consider him a good friend.”

