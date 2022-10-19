Need help with those homework meltdowns? Going back to school and need to dust off those math or paper-writing skills? Working on earning your GED or preparing for a Citizenship Test? Access Brainfuse HelpNow, an online homework help database for kindergarteners through adults, with a library card from your local library and a lap-top, tablet, or smartphone. An app is available for iPhone or Android. Access the database on the Salem Public Library’s website: www.salemlibrary.info.

Brainfuse HelpNow provides access to live tutors in math, science, reading/writing, social studies, chess, and PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP test prep. Help is available in English and Spanish, and tutors are available every day from 2-11 p.m. It also provides a writing center for online assistance and a language lab for foreign language tutoring in Spanish and French as tutors are available.

An Adult Learning Center will help you achieve your learning and career goals with LIVE one-on-one academic coaching, a practice test center, and online resources. It provides help with GED and US Citizenship Test preparation. Learn about tips and resources to help with your job search and get assistance with writing a resume and cover letter. Learn MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Related databases, JobNow and VetNow, provide online training and career assistance geared specifically towards these populations.

These databases are provided to all Virginia Public Libraries through donors and government funding to the Library of Virginia.

Go to www.salemlibrary.info under online databases. If you have questions, please call the library at 540-375-3089.

