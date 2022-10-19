Bernard F. Odasz, 92, of Fincastle passed away at home Oct. 16, 2022. Born in Schenectady, N.Y., Bernie was a stellar high school athlete, and spent three years playing in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization before serving as an Airborne Ranger in Korea. He began his career with General Electric in Schenectady in 1953 and transferred to the Salem as the plant was started. He became a subsection manager, then manager of Charlottesville plant and Puerto Rico operations. He retired from General Electric in 1988.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Patty Odasz of Roanoke; daughter and son-in-Law, Debbie and Rick Harless of Salem; step-daughter, Cyndi Young; grandchildren, Jesse (Meagan) Harless and Bobby (Courtney) Harless, Jack and Harry Young, as well as great-grandchildren, Bryson, Emilia, London and Wyatt, all of Roanoke.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Beverly J. Odasz. He enjoyed working with the Little League in Roanoke County and surrounding areas. He was umpire and mentor for many years including the Men’s League.

He was an active member of Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church for 40 years and Church of Transfiguration since 1995. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, and District Deputy.

A visitation will take place this Friday, October 21 at Simpson Funeral Home in Roanoke from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The service will be held this Saturday at the Church of Transfiguration in Fincastle at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider The Botetourt Resource Center or Botetourt Worship and Outreach Center.