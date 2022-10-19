The Salem Fire and EMS Department recognized Robert Ross, a Roanoke College campus safety officer Tuesday. Ross was making his normal rounds in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 when he noticed fire coming from the back of a building at 423 9th Street. He notified 911 and made sure those nearby were made aware of the fire. The department was able to respond to the structure. The four individuals who had occupied the building were able to escape without injury.

-The Salem Times-Register