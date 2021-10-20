By Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

An Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Special Agent from the Glenvar area named Adam Daniels was recently shot and remains critically wounded after an intense gun battle where more than 40 rounds were exchanged in Nashville, Tennessee. The gunman who died during the shooting, Corey Wellman, was out on parole at the time.

In 2017, while serving a 26-year sentence for two different drug cases, Wellman sat in front of the state parole board, asking to be allowed to leave prison. Pleading his case, he said to the board, “I’ve grown. I just need another chance at redeeming myself and being a better individual, for myself as well as my family. I’m absolutely positive that I’d never see this side again if granted parole.”

The board did grant Wellman’s request, but less than a year later, he violated his parole by failing a drug screening. As a result, he attended a diversionary program and was placed back on parole.

Immediately following the gun battle, Daniels was treated for wounds at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. “His family has been devastated by the shooting and have incurred significant expenses for out of state travel, lodging and associated costs so they could be with the agent to provide the support he needs during his hospitalization and the long road toward recovery and physical rehabilitation,” said an ATF official.

Daniels graduated from Roanoke College in May 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts in History, and obtained a Master’s of Science in Criminal Justice from Virginia Commonwealth University two years later.

His first job out of school was a claim representative with Norfolk Southern Railroad where he primarily identified, evaluated and characterized issues and facts to make inferences and conclusions. Approximately a year later, he began his career in law enforcement after being hired as a Police Officer in Prince William County, a position he held for almost four years. The US Department of Justice hired him as a Special Agent in March 2016.

Earlier this year, Daniels participated in a program where RC alumni in law enforcement encouraged students to strongly consider pursuing a career in the field.

“Don’t panic. Whatever job you get, go to work each day with the mentality of looking forward to work,” he said at the time.

An Adam Daniels Family Support Fund was recently created after the gun battle. Interested individuals can make a donation online or by contacting the designated Safe Cop hotline at 888-723-3267. For more information visit, npdf1.org