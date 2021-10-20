By Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

In less than two weeks, Salem voters will decide who will serve as the city’s next Sheriff as well as play a quantifiable role in who will serve as the Commonwealth Attorney, represent the House of Delegates, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue and, of course, Governor.

Of all races on the ballot, only House of Delegate members serve two-year terms; everyone else serves four-year terms.

More than 15 percent of the Salem population has already voted in person. The last day to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail is October 22. The Registrar’s Office will be open for in-person voting between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 23 and the following Saturday. The deadline to vote early is October 30.

Locals who vote on Election Day, Nov. 2, must cast their ballot between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. inside the Salem Civic Center, where all ten precincts will be held. When people show up, they will need to have an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. For those who choose to use it, there will be a drop-off location on Election Day.

A map and instruction sheet of the civic center’s entrances and precinct rooms were mailed to citizens with their utility bills earlier this month. Depending on their precinct, residents will either enter through the main entrance or the side entrance to the Community Room.

For as long as he can remember, James Fisher, 59, says that he has always voted early. “If I had it my way, every eligible voter in Salem would exercise their right to do so,” he said. “Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, having a voice in our democracy is what makes this country amazing.”

Amber Smith also thinks it is the civic responsibility of residents to participate in the election process. “There is no such thing as a perfect candidate; just like there is no such thing as a perfect local government, perfect relationship or perfect job. I sometimes feel that people put unrealistic expectations on candidates,” she said. “A politician shouldn’t have to meet every single standard that you set to objectively do a good job. My hope is that the vast majority of the Salem community votes this year.”

For additional voting information, visit Virginia’s Department of Elections at www.elections.virginia.gov.