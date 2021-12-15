Audrey Aldridge Ullmann Boggs, 97, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 2. Born on July 22, 1924, in Richmond, VA, she was the oldest child of the late Bertram Lester Ullmann and Rosa Robinson Ullmann. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles B. Ullmann, and former husband, Dr. Charles H. Boggs, Jr.

In addition to growing up in Richmond, Mrs. Boggs spent many happy summers and her middle school years in Spartanburg, SC, on the family farm. She earned her BS in physical therapy from the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William & Mary, now Virginia Commonwealth University. Her internship and first job were at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.

She also worked at the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans and the Northwestern University Hospital in Chicago, the latter during her husband’s medical school and residency. There was a polio epidemic with no vaccine at that time, and Mrs. Boggs became a specialist in treating these patients. She was particularly touched by the children who were often hospitalized for months at a time. Non-polio patients included, Louisiana Governor Earl Long, entertainer Eartha Kitt, Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson and Admiral Halsey.

`The family moved to Salem where Dr. Boggs continued his career at the VA Hospital. After their children were born, Mrs. Boggs became a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering at her churches, Christ Episcopal Church, and later St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Diocesan Office. She furthered her love of music as an active board member of the Thursday Morning Music Club. She also enjoyed her memberships in the Dogwood Garden Club, the Salem Garden Club and the Eclectic Book Club.

Mrs. Boggs’ deep and abiding faith sustained her throughout her life. She cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was a true Southern lady with a welcoming manner, great kindness, style, wit and intellect.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Terrence May, incredibly gifted nurses Susan Carter and Lila Poff, and caring companion Nancy Flowers.

Mrs. Boggs is survived by daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Freund and husband, David; son Brian Boggs; grandson, Harrison Freund and fiancée, Olivia Perez; and cousin, Ted Cook and wife Ann.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The Rev. Dr. David Compton will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 42. E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, the Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.