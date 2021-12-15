Larry Alexander Caligan of Martinsburg, West Virginia, entered the eternal presence of God early on the morning of December 4 following a protracted illness due to fall in the summer of 2020.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lora Caligan and Woody Caligan, a well-known and respected bridge and road design engineer and musician in the Roanoke Valley for many years prior to his death in 1967.

Larry is survived by his wife, Martha Caligan (Martinsburg, West Virginia), a brother, Perry Caligan (Salem, Virginia) and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Roseanne and Mike Bumpass (Moneta) and Susan and Don Taylor (Salem). He leaves behind nephews and many other family members and friends to mourn his passing.

Larry grew up in Salem and attended Andrew Lewis High School and graduated from Roanoke College. He was quite active in the rock music scene in the Roanoke Valley, playing guitar and singing with a number of the popular bands of the 60s and 70s: Company Inc. and the Divots. A visit to Salem on Christmas Eve always found him having a jam session with his old band members, The Gladden Boys.

Larry was field engineer with Centex Commercial Construction Company for more than 40 years. He was member of the construction team that erected the Taubman Museum, and he worked in various locations in the Southeastern US, constructing commercial buildings.

Foremost, Larry was a loving, caring man to his wife and family and always loved seeing and playing with his nephews and their children. He was a faithful Christian, active in his church, working with the youth and children and going to frequent mission trips to Brazil. Even though he never had children of his own, he cherished all young people and shared the love of Christ with all of them. Larry never met a cat he didn’t love and brought home many stray cats, giving them homes and special care. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now, there is a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day.” I Timothy 4:7