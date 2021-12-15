Donald MacLear Sutton, Sr., died peacefully at his home in Salem on Thursday, December 9.

He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, on October 1 to the late Stanley Bigsby Sutton and Marian MacLear.

He was a graduate of Ithaca College, in Ithaca, New York. Upon the completion of his degree, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and was honorably discharged on November 25, 1945, after earning the rank of Sergeant and being awarded the Bronze Star. Upon returning, he married Emily Townsend McCurdy of Swathmore, Pennsylvania, on December 15, 1945, and together shared 56 years of married life until her death on October 15, 2001.

He spent the majority of his career in Salem at Roanoke College in various capacities and was the owner and director of Camp Wallawhatoola in Millboro Springs, Virginia. Donald lived during and was a member of “The Greatest Generation” and will be remembered by those who knew him.

He is survived by his four children, Donald MacLear Sutton, Jr., Douglas McCurdy Sutton, Ann Lindsay Sutton Buford, and Charlotte McCurdy Sutton Elder. Six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive him.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 42 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia. The Rev. Dr. David Compton will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.