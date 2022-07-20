Roland Samuel Bagnell, 87, of Strasburg, Va. passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Rose Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berryville, Va.

A funeral service for Mr. Bagnell was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill with Rev. Dan Locke officiating. Burial followed in the Fishers Hill Cemetery. The family received friends at Stover Funeral Home on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Mr. Bagnell was born in Strasburg, Va. on April 26, 1935, a son of the late Harry J. Bagnell, Sr. and the late Doris Bauserman Bagnell. He was a 1953 graduate of Strasburg High School. Roland worked for the family dairy farm from 1953 until 1962 when they sold the dairy operation because I-81 split the farm in half. Roland worked for Irvin, Inc. in Edinburg, Va. for 39 years, retiring in 2000. He loved working in his garden, mowing his lawn, washing his cars, camping with his family and grandchildren, and putting up his outside Christmas lights. Roland and Sarah loved to square dance on Saturday nights.

Roland was a life member of the Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill, Va. He served in the leadership of the church. He also taught Sunday school. He was a member of the Maur-Brook-Olive Ruritan Club, joining in 1961. Roland’s dad, Roland, and his son Dennis were three-generation Ruritan members of the club. He had 61 years of service with perfect attendance for every year. He served as president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and committee chairman. He was Past Governor of the Zone-5 Rockingham District Ruritans. He was presented the Tom Downing Fellow Award in 2008, the highest honor in Ruritan National. Fewer than one percent of all Ruritans hold this honor. He was a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 57 for 12 years. He took many boy scouts on camping trips, especially to Camp Rock Enon. He also had several boy scouts attain their Eagle Scout.

Roland is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, whom he married on June 27, 1954, Sarah Jane Bagnell of Strasburg; his son Dennis Bagnell (Denise) of Clearbrook, Va; his daughter Debora Nixon (John) of Salem, Va.; his grandsons Brandon Bagnell (Jessica) of Stephens City, Va., Blake Bagnell of Clearbrook, Va., Kyle Nixon (Michelle) of Roanoke, Va., Justin Nixon (Carly) of Richmond, Va.; his two granddaughters Lauren Bagnell of Clearbrook, Va., Emma Nixon (boyfriend Davey Greene) of Richmond, Va., two great-granddaughters Addison and Grace; his brother Harry Bagnell Jr. (Sandy) of Strasburg, Va. along with two nephews J.D. and Zane along with a niece Chanda.

Pallbearers were Brandon Bagnell, Blake Bagnell, Kyle Nixon, Justin Nixon, Dewayne Lichliter, Danny Lichliter, Gary Totten, Phil Bauserman and Davey Greene. Honorary pallbearers will be James Kibler, Ray Ritenour and members of the Maur-Brook-Olive Ruritan Club.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill, P.O. Box 45, Fishers Hill, Va. 22626 or the Ruritan National Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Dublin, Va. 24084. Designate the donation for the #1836 Dennis Bagnell Educational Fund.

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, Va. served the family of Mr. Roland S. Bagnell.