Judith (Judy) Gail Stinson Harless, age 70, resident of Fort Wayne, IN passed away in Parkview Hospital on June 9, 2022.

Judy, the youngest of five children, was born to Gladys and Virgil Stinson and grew up in Salem, VA. She attended Academy Street School, Broad Street School, and Andrew Lewis High School, graduating as a member of the ALHS· Class of 1970 with her classmates and friends of many years. Her favorite memories from her high school years were as a member of the ALHS Marching Band.

Following com

pletion of her secretarial course at National Business College in Roanoke, VA she accepted a secretarial position with General Electric, and then transitioned to the GE IT Global Help desk holding positions as a Help Desk Specialist and Help Desk Project Leader while working on several major projects during her tenure. She retired from GE after 40 years from the Fort Wayne, IN office.

Judy was predeceased by her parents, Gladys Bennington Stinson and Clarence Virgil Stinson, her brothers, W. (Bill) R. Stinson, I, Stephen Lee Stinson, Sr, her niece, Stephanie Stinson Mariche, brothers-in-law, Bobby L. Darnall (Phyllis) and M.(Mack) D. Brooks, (Patricia) and great-nephew Arik Brown.

Judy is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Stinson Darnall, Patricia Stinson Brooks; her sisters-in-law, Peggy H. Stinson (Bill) and Barbara C Stinson (Steve); her nieces and nephews, Kelly Darnall (Sandi), Deana Turnipseed (Wes), Darren Felty (Cris), W.R. (Randy) Stinson, II (Jenny), and Stephen, (Steve) L. Stinson, Jr. (Robin), several great-nieces and great-nephews and several great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

As a member of Central Methodist Church, Judy was an active member in their scouting program starting out as a Brownie in her mother’s Brownie Scout Troop. In the mid-1970’s she continued her support of the Girl Scout organization by becoming the leader of her own troop and recruiting family members, her sister Pat as assistant leader

and her niece Deana and Deana’s friend Angie as Scouts.

While at G. E. she was active in several philanthropic efforts with Toys for Tots and Adopting a Family Program at Christmas in Ft. Wayne, IN.

Upon her retirement, Judy honored the wishes of her father, mother, and Great Aunt Elma in pursuing the creation of a family ancestry tree for both branches of her family. Using her computer skills, analytical talents, interest in family history and building on family Biblical records and her father’s correspondence with cousins, she created a Family Tree consisting of 800+ family members, dating back to the early 1700’s that she ever so efficiently, graciously, and generously shared with all of our family.

A private celebration of her life is planned for and will be scheduled later in her hometown of Salem, VA. Donations in her memory may be made to your local SPCA or your favorite charitable organization.