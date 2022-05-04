Submitted by Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt is pleased to announce that Diana Pemberton has joined the Bank as assistant vice president – branch manager for the Salem Office off South College Avenue. Diana brings with her more than fifteen years of experience in the financial industry. Diana has been previously worked as a branch manager and most recently assisted with the training and development of retail and business bankers.

She previously served on the board for Junior Achievement and looks forward to getting more involved in the community through her role with the Bank. Diana attended both Bridgewater College and Virginia Tech, and resides in the Salem area with her husband, Paul and their three daughters, Nora, Charlotte, and Lucy.

Chelsea West has been promoted to merchant services officer. She has worked in the financial industry for six years, most recently serving as a branch manager. Chelsea is working towards her degree in business administration with a focus in finance at Liberty University. Her focus will be on assisting customers with payment options and business solutions through Clover® point-of-sale systems. While Chelsea will cover the Bank’s entire branch network from Fairfield to Salem and Smith Mountain Lake, she will be based out of the Cave Spring Office on Electric Road in Roanoke.

She is the treasurer for her residential homeowner’s association and is currently enrolled in Leadership Roanoke Valley (LRV) through the Roanoke Regional Chamber. LRV focuses on improving our region and developing leaders for the future through a 10-month program facilitated by trusted advisors. Chelsea grew up in Roanoke and currently resides in Vinton with her husband Cody and stepchildren Camden, Riley, and Keenan.

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.