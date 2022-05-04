By Alexander Shedd

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is preparing to revitalize the southwest Virginia economy in the coming months. Recently, Virginia Senators Warner and Kaine announced nearly $400,000 is federal funding for the Foundation with the intention of helping the economy recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After two difficult years, Virginians are eager to travel and be outside. We’re glad to see the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation receive federal funding to help increase tourism and outdoor recreation in the area,” stated the senators. “This funding will help accelerate the region’s economic recovery and promote investment in local communities.

The funding is directed toward leaders in the 12 counties along the Blue Ridge Parkway and the towns and cities within them. Those counties are Augusta, Nelson, Rockbridge, Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke, Floyd, Patrick, Carroll, Franklin and Grayson. A representative of Sen. Kaine’s communications office noted that the money is meant “to establish a strategic plan to enhance tourism, outdoor recreation and economic development in the region.”

Awarded by the Economic Development Administration, the funding comes through the American Rescue Plan, a federal bill which was passed last year with help from Virginia’s Democratic senators.

On the official White House website, the need for the American Rescue Plan is described in the following words: “The COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding economic crisis have undermined the health and economic wellbeing of American workers. Millions of Americans, many of whom are people of color, immigrants, and low-wage workers, continue to put their lives on the line every day to keep the country functioning through the pandemic. And more than 9.5 million workers have lost their jobs in the wake of COVID-19, with 4 million out of work for half a year or longer. Without additional government assistance, the economic and public health crises could drag on and our national vaccination program will be hobbled at a critical moment.”

The plan also includes strategies for a nationwide COVID vaccination program aimed at reopening schools; the details of the final federal stimulus check distributed last year; and sweeping emergency grants for local businesses and governments.