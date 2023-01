Barn Cat Buddies adoption is hoping someone will take 2-year-old Tink home. She is spayed and her shots are up to date. “She is a sweet-sweet girl,” the group shared. Their website is www.barncatbuddies.org or check them out on Facebook. The president is Judy Zeimer who can be reached at (540) 238-5549. Their mailing address is PO Box 111, Salem, VA 24153. Jean Bradley may also be contacted at (540) 330-9828.