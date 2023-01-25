Famous Captain Abraham Hupp One Of First Organizers Of Military Companies

From the 1938 centennial edition of The Times-Register

Records of early militia companies of Roanoke county have been preserved and these records show that soon after the formation of the county several companies were formed as distinctly Roanoke county militia while formerly the militia organizations had been a part of the Botetourt county companies.

The number of men in the militia from this county is given as follows in those years: 1840, 111; 1842, 565; 1842, 518; 1843, 527; 1844, 642.

Captains of the early Roanoke county militia and the dates that they received their commissions are as follows:

Capt. Abram Hupp, Aug. 4, 1840.

Capt. G. G. Abbott, Aug. 8, 1840.

Capt. James Persinger, Aug. 1, 1840.

Capt. Barlett Thompson, July 17, 1840.

Capt. Joseph Pritchard, Aug. 1, 1840.

Others of the early captains of the militia were Captains John H. Gish, Chas. Snyder and Jacob C. Miller but the dates of their first commissions are not available.

During the years of 1840 and 1841 returns made to the state of the militia in this county show that eleven companies were formed during that time. Captain G. G. Abbot formed two companies during this time and the presumption is that the first company was disbanded but these returns show the interest that was taken in military organizations in those early days of Roanoke county.