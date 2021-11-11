By Shawn Nowlin, shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

November 4 was a sad day for the Salem community. Last Tuesday, Sam Terry, an adored community member, passed away at age 68 after a long battle against cancer.

When Terry retired in 2020 after 30 years as a City of Salem employee, he served as the Civic Center’s Food and Beverage Manager. Whenever a banquet or special occasion occurred, it was Terry who likely provided the splendid meals.

Losing such a beloved individual has left a gap in many hearts.

“The best thing we can say about Sam Terry is that he truly cared for everyone, the customer, his fellow employees and Salem. He was like a brother to all who knew him and those who had the privilege of working with him for so many years. Sam was old school in that he worked many long and unusual hours, but never complained. His goal was to make the Civic Center and the City look as good as possible at each and every event,” said John Saunders, one of three Directors who worked with Sam at the Salem Civic Center/Taliaferro Complex.

Added Wendy Delano, “Without a doubt, he was the face of Salem Catering, although personal attention was the last thing he ever wanted. His knowledge was unmatched in the food industry, and there were many times when he truly performed miracles for guests and clients. Sam is one of those individuals who is impossible to replace, and as we look back on his life, we can only say…well done, good and faithful servant.”

Born on June 27, 1953, to the late Clinton and Betty Terry, Sr., Sam leaves behind his wife, Deborah, three children, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

In addition to being a member of Slate Hill Baptist Church, Terry was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #146 and Gentlemen’s Club, among other organizations. Fixing old cars was among his favorite hobbies.

The things that make for a great employee – accountability, ambition and action-oriented – are all attributes that Terry possessed, according to those who knew him well.

Carey Harveycutter, who had a relationship with Terry for years, says it’s still hard to process the loss of his dear friend, explaining, “In all the years I worked with Sam, he never failed to produce a quality event at a reasonable cost. He truly cared for his customers, his employees and Salem Catering.”

Heartwarming words about Terry quickly spread across social media once the news broke. “My heart is broken with the sad news of Sam Terry’s passing. A dear friend and a part of the extending family of the Salem Civic Center. What a wonderful man that was always there. God bless you, man,” said Jill Wright.

Expressed Teresa Fletcher, “How very sad. He handled the catering for Kelly’s wedding. I know he will be missed by many.”

On Nov. 12, at noon, a funeral service will be held at Serenity. From 6 to 7 p.m. the day prior, the family will receive friends at the chapel. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park.

In 2019, Terry told the Salem Times Register, “Not many people can say that they truly love their job. Because of my co-workers, bosses and most importantly, the community that I serve, I can certainly say that. I’m thankful for all of the memories that this job has afforded me.”