Chaplain Richard A. Alyea of the Disabled American Veterans (HH Mackenzie Chapter 3) in Salem recently conducted a flag ceremony in honor of the Veterans at the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley.

Chaplain Alyea served in both the Navy and Army. His wife, Robin Alyea, explained why we fold the flag 13 times and what each fold stands for. Veterans David Lamb and Vince Arrington presented the colors dressed in uniform. Navy Vet Barbara Clites and Air Force Vet Roger Clites also helped with setting up the ceremony. Veteran Bernard Johnson, who is currently training in the Color Guard, observed the ceremony.

Each Veteran and participant were presented with a red, white and blue medallion in addition to a flag. Chaplain Alyea shook hands with ACCRV’s eldest veteran, George Piwowar. He served in the Army as a navigator and still salutes every flag he passes by at 99 years young. Said Chaplain Alyea: “My ministry is going around the Roanoke Valley and honoring our veterans. I love visiting with them.”

Veterans also received a book of poems.