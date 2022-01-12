Benjamin “BenJack” H. Metheney, Jr., 90, a longtime Salem resident, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1931, in Glen Farris, WV, to the late B.H. “Slim” Metheney, Sr. and Hilda Metheney Zirkle.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1952-1954, ultimately achieving rank of Corporal. Ben worked at Union Carbide with his father in WV before moving to Ashtabula, OH, to continue working for Union Carbide and then Dunn Rubber. He moved to Salem, where he worked for Mohawk Tire for several years before taking a position at Salem Baptist Church. Lastly, he joined Salem’s Department of Recreation where he worked until retirement.

Ben was deeply involved with Salem Dixie Youth Sports as a coach, president and district director. Because of his love and dedication to youth sports, a Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball Scholarship and Dixie AAA Sportsmanship Award were created to honor his name. He was the recipient of the Wayne LaPierre Baseball Community Service Award as a role model and leader in the City of Salem and Roanoke Valley for over 30 years.

He also enjoyed following his beloved Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox and West Virginia Mountaineers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Minnie Brown Metheney; sisters, Helen J Frazier, Lorene Swyers, Janice F. Metheney, Thelia Miller, Delila Jean Yuich and Betty Lou Goehring; brothers, Hansel Brown and D. H. Brown; and special friend, David Martin.

Surviving family include his loving wife of 53 years, Kathy Metheney; daughters, Michelle Metheney Brennan and husband, Sean, Laurie Parks Gussow and husband Mike; son, Michael Nelson Metheney; sister, Virginia Anders; grandsons, Riley Metheney, Rhett Metheney, Reece Metheney, Ryder Metheney, Bailey Neu and Nicholas Gussow; great-grandson, Felix Neu, fondly nicknamed “Ozark” by Paw Paw Ben; special great-nephew Michael Yurich and family; and his beloved dog, Zach.

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Salem Education Foundation, RE: Ben Metheney/Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball Scholarship, P.O. Box 1461, Salem, VA 24153.

