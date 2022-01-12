“Life’s race well run, Life’s work well done, Life’s victory won, now cometh rest.” – Dr. Edward Hazen Parker

Marjorie Blessing Smith died peacefully at home on January 5, 2022, with family present.

Margie was born on March 18, 1930, in Bastian, Virginia. She grew up surrounded by loved ones – her Mom, Dad, brothers Bud and Henry, many extended family, and even more friends. She graduated from Bland High School in 1947 and McClain’s Business College in 1949.

Margie worked for several years for Blessing Brothers Store and Blessing Brothers, the family poultry and egg business. She worked in retail sales, and in accounting, which was her favorite.

Margie married Dan Smith in 1955 and they began Air Force life. She made loving homes for her husband, three children, and made many friends around the world in Harlingen, TX, Montgomery, AL, Biloxi, MS, Pittsburgh, PA, Evreux, France, Feltwell, England, Bluefield, VA, and McGuire AFB, NJ. Margie was an excellent cook and loved having people around her table. Retirement from the service led Margie and Dan to Salem where Margie lived the rest of her life. She loved spoiling her grandchildren, having her friends drop in, drinking a Coke straight from the bottle every day, watching neighborhood kids playing in the street and forming an epic friendship with her next-door neighbor Liz Magenbauer and her family. For 46 years, they enjoyed morning coffee, family celebrations, and a whole lot of laughs.

In addition to her parents, Mark and Audrey Blessing, Margie was preceded in death by her son Bob, her brother Bud Blessing, sister-in-law Danese Blessing, sister-in-law Susan Blessing, and Dan, her husband of over 40 years.

She leaves to mourn her son Dan Smith, his son Quinn and daughter Luella; her daughter Cindy Brewer, her husband Jim and their daughter Madelaine; her daughter-in-law Jackie Smith, her son Austin and daughter Emma. Margie is also survived by her brother Henry Blessing, nieces Anna Abbey, Sheri Haas, and Lisa Ford, as well as nephews Herschel Blessing and Nathan Blessing.

The family extends gratitude to Karen, Mark, and Derek Critzer, Tatiana MacMartin, Lenoia Barber, Cindy, Hannah, and McKenzie Moran, Bernice Smith, and Corynne Emmerson, without whose help Margie’s final wish of living out her last days at home would not have been possible.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bastian Union Church. The funeral will follow at 12:30 p.m. with interment immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bastian Union Church, 29 Bear’s Trail, Bastian, VA 24314.

