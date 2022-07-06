Submitted by the Blue Ridge Potters Guild

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show and Sale returns to Patrick Henry High School on October 22-23, 2022.

This is one of the largest indoor all-pottery show and sales in the Southeast and features one-of-a-kind functional and decorative works of art. About 50 ceramic artists will display and sell their unique and spectacular works.

Demonstrations of pottery techniques such as hand-thrown, hand-built and sculpted clay art will be held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit the Gallery where participating potters will be displaying their finest work to be judged. See what you like and then visit the potters’ booths.

Door prizes of members’ pottery will be awarded throughout the weekend. The show is free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

Show times are:

Saturday, October 22 from 10am – 6pm

Sunday, October 23 from 11am – 5pm

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild, founded in 1996, is a non-profit organization for potters located throughout Southwest Virginia and beyond. Based in Roanoke, VA, the Blue Ridge Potters Guild’s mission is to promote community awareness, understanding and appreciation of pottery. The Guild encourages artistic and professional growth among its members and promotes the craft of pottery to the public through programs, shows and exhibits. To learn more about the Blue Ridge Potters Guild and for membership information, check out the website, blueridgepotters.com.

Patrick Henry High School is located at 2102 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. For additional information visit www.blueridgepotters.com.