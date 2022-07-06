Submitted by Roanoke County

Economic Development Director Jill Loope will retire next year following a successful and rewarding 22-year career with Roanoke County. Prior to retirement, Loope will assist County leaders as they launch a nationwide search for her successor. She plans to retire effective July 1, 2023.

A nationally recognized and award-winning economic development professional, Loope joined Roanoke County in 2000 as the public information officer before becoming the assistant director of economic development, and was promoted to director in 2011. The Roanoke County Economic Development Department is a respected and accredited agency. Loope helped the department achieve its status through her leadership. She is a skilled facilitator and collaborator who has generated thousands of jobs and over $1 billion in capital investment over her 31-year career.

Loope is a graduate of Radford University and got her start in the economic development field more than 30 years ago with economic development director positions in the City of Radford and Caroline County, Virginia.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Roanoke County,” said Loope. “I have enjoyed working with our business partners, and seeing the positive growth and development that’s occurred in our community and region over the past two decades.”

“Jill is a valued member of Roanoke County,” said Richard L. Caywood, Roanoke County administrator. “She has positively impacted our local businesses as an advocate for workforce development, small business, redevelopment growth, and strong regional partnerships. I would like to thank her for her 22 years of service to the community.”

Over the course of her time with Roanoke County, Loope has served on numerous boards and organizations, including: The Western Virginia Workforce Board, the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, the Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facilities Authority and the Virginia Manufacturing Development Commission, among others.

Roanoke County will begin a nationwide search for its next Economic Development director in early July. Loope will assist with the transition to a new director while also serving in a new role to enhance the tourism division in the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.