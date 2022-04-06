Brenda S. Foster, 80, passed away in November 2021 surrounded by her family In Richmond, VA. Brenda was the daughter of the late Frank C. Shelton and Mildred C. Shelton of Salem and was the third of four children.

She graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and received her BS degree in art with a minor in history from Radford College. While in college, she met and married her husband of 56 years, Lewis, a graduate student at Virginia Tech. After achieving her degree, they married and lived for a short time in Huntsville, Alabama, where Lewis served in the military at Redstone Arsenal.

After his service in the army they relocated to Bluefield, Virginia, where she began teaching art and history at Graham Middle School and her husband taught Physics at Bluefield State College. Brenda was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluefield and a member of the choir. She was also an active member of the Bluefield Arts community and especially enjoyed designing scenery for the Bluefield Dance Theater.

Upon their retirement, she and Lewis moved to Richmond to be near their family. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis who passed in September 2021 and her parents. She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-laws, and her cherished granddaughter. She is also survived by one brother, Larry C. Shelton of Salem, two sisters, Judy R. Shelton of Salem and Sue S. /Bill Minor of High Point, NC. She will sadly be missed by all. A private ceremony will take place at a future date and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.