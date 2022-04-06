Virginia Susan “Ginny” Wisdom, 67, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 31.

Ginny was a woman of gentle justice and calm conviction with a heart of love for all whom she knew well. She was a faithful Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, good citizen and a loving neighbor. Ginny shared 47 years of marriage with her husband, Chris, and cared for countless others over her 35- year career as a registered nurse. She was a woman of many interests and passions. In her leisure time, Ginny enjoyed gardening, knitting, cooking, and baking and was an avid reader. Her supreme source of fulfillment, though, was spending time with her family

Left to warmly treasure the memories with Ginny are her husband, Christopher Harold Wisdom; sons, Benjamin D. Wisdom (Rachel), Thomas N. Wisdom, and David C. Wisdom (Sarah); grandchildren, Jack Wisdom, Nora Wisdom, Susie Wisdom, Tommy Wisdom, and Hermione Wisdom; sister, Rebekah Ray Roberts (Terry); brothers, Dan Ray (Judith) and Doug Ray; nephew, Aaron Ray-Crichton; and nieces, Sarah Futrell and Charlotte Ray Roberts.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at Christ the King Presbyterian Church with the Rev. James Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make contributions to the Committee on Diaconal Ministries, Orthodox Presbyterian Church at 607 N. Easton Road, Bldg. E, Willow Grove, PA 19090-2539. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey’s North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.