CSSR X Creative Time: Memorial Open House: The Center of Studying Structures of Race and Creative Time will host a memorial open house to present student research and a guided walking tour on the history of enslavement at Roanoke College. The event precedes planning for the school’s commission of a new memorial commemorating the enslaved people whose forced labor built the college. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5-8 p.m. in the Pickle Conference Room of the Colket Center at Roanoke College.

City Council Candidate Forum: The Salem Council of PTAs is hosting a forum for council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Andrew Lewis Middle School auditorium. All four candidates plan to attend. Questions must be submitted in advance of the forum. Questions may be emailed to almsptsa2019@gmail.com. Questions may also be submitted in the lobby of the auditorium just prior to the forum. There will be no live questions from the audience.

Roanoke Valley Sports Club: Wes Durham: Wes Durham is an ACC TV football and basketball play-by-play announcer. A reservation for the Monday, Oct. 17 event at the Salem Civic Center is needed per person and includes a catered dinner. Social time will start at 5:45 p.m. and end at 6:15 p.m., when dinner will be served. The program will start at 7 p.m. Reservations are $22.50 for members and $28 for non-members. All reservations must be made online or received by mail prior to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Music of the Night-Romantic Broadway: From the magical moments of Broadway to the most intimate yearnings of the heart, Broadway starts Gary Mauer and Beth Southard will provide a journey of enchantment and song Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. On-Sale date for individual tickets has not been scheduled. Pops packages and group sales can be purchased at https://rso.com/packages-group-tickets/

Kazim Shrine Circus: The circus will return to the Salem Civic Center for six shows Friday, Oct. 28 (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 29 (10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m. and 5 p.m.). General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 2-12 and free for children under the age of 2. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 2-12 and free for children under the age of 2.

Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys & Games Show: The free event will be Saturday, Oct. 29 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 30 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) at the Salem Civic Center.

Free Gasoline Every Friday: This October, Planet Fitness Salem is offering $30 worth of gas for free every Friday to the first 50 customers at 10 a.m. at different gas stations. No purchase or membership signup is required. Salem residents are encouraged to visit the Planet Fitness Salem Facebook page or listen to Q99-WSLQ 99.1 to learn about participating gas stations.

Public meetings: