From the 1938 centennial edition of The Times-Register

Founded 25 years ago by William W. Boxley, the Boxley Quarries have been important factors in the development of Southwest Virginia. These enterprises include the Blue Ridge Stone Corporation at Blue Ridge, Va.; Pembroke Limestone Corporation, Pembroke, Va.; Pounding Mill Quarry Corporation, Pounding Mill, Va.; Trego Stone Corporation, Boxley, Va.; with general offices at 711 Boxley Building, Roanoke, Virginia.

Of these, the Blue Ridge Stone Corporation, located in the edges of Bedford and Botetourt counties are some five miles east of the Roanoke County line on route 460, better known in this immediate section.

Blue Ridge Stone

Much stone from the Blue Ridge operation has been utilized in road construction in Roanoke County. A truck delivery system is maintained to all parts of the county and the city of Roanoke. These quarries not only supply prepared stone for all purposes locally, but they ship in car-loads to points in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Crushed stone is supplied by the Boxley Quarries for railway ballast, road and street construction, driveways, walks, concrete fluxing and agricultural limestone dust. The capacity of the four plants is around 8,000 tons per day. Regular employment is given to about three hundred people.

At the Blue Ridge operation stone of the finest quality is quarried on the mountain side and conveyed in dinky cars to the modern crushers located on the Norfolk & Western, and there prepared for the various purposes for which it is to be used.

The officers are: L. J. Boxley, president; A. G. Hill, secretary; Abner Boxley, vice president.