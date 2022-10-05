A Journey into Entrepreneurial Innovation: Stuckey’s Leadership—Then and Now: Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey’s, will discuss the business during an event Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cregger Center at Roanoke College. The event will also be virtual. The event is being host by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity in conjunction with the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation. The event is free and open to the public. Additional information can be found on the Roanoke College website.

Wind and Jazz Ensembles: A performance by the Roanoke College wind and jazz ensembles will be held Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Olin Theater.

Ghost Walk: The Salem Museum’s Ghost Walk returns to East Hill Cemetery Oct. 6-8. The tours will leave the museum every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. Participants will tour the cemetery and meet notable characters from Salem’s past. The walking tours are family-friendly and informative. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students of any age and free for children 3 years of age and younger. In the event it rains, the event will be held inside the museum and masks will be required depending on the guidance at the time. This will be the 24th year the tour has been held. Proceeds will benefit the Salem Museum. Tickets can be found at www.eventbrite.com.

FIRST Robotics Competition: Roanoke College is co-hosting an off-season FIRST Robotics Competition with Salem High School’s Spartan Robotics team. This competition allows students to get up-close experience with the real-world engineering industry. These students will learn problem solving skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship while they dive into the world of STEM. Students will have to learn to work under strict rules, limited time and resources to build industrial-sized robots. These robots will be coded to play a challenging field game with other teams. This event will take place in the Cregger Center Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Blessing of the Animals: The event will be Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the Salem Public Library at 28 E. Main Street. All are welcome to bring their pet for the special blessing.

Salem Gun & Knife Sale: The sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 9 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the Salem Civic Center. Admission for adults will be $10. Children under the age of 12 who attend with a paying adult get in for free. Saturday admission will be good for both days. More information: www.cegunshows.com

Are Evangelicals a Political Movement?: Dr. Walter Kim: A public event sponsored by the Benne Center for Religion and Society will be held in the Wortmann Ballroom of the Colket Center at Roanoke College Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 7-8:15 pm. Kim is the president of the National Association of Evangelicals. The event will also be held virtually. Registration information can be found on the Roanoke College website.

CSSR X Creative Time: Memorial Open House: The Center of Studying Structures of Race and Creative Time will host a memorial open house to present student research and a guided walking tour on the history of enslavement at Roanoke College. The event precedes planning for the school’s commission of a new memorial commemorating the enslaved people whose forced labor built the college. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5-8 p.m. in the Pickle Conference Room of the Colket Center at Roanoke College.

City Council Candidate Forum: The Salem Council of PTAs is hosting a forum for council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Andrew Lewis Middle School auditorium. All four candidates plan to attend. Questions must be submitted in advance of the forum. Questions may be emailed to almsptsa2019@gmail.com. Questions may also be submitted in the lobby of the auditorium just prior to the forum. There will be no live questions from the audience.

Roanoke Valley Sports Club: Wes Durham: Wes Durham is an ACC TV football and basketball play-by-play announcer. A reservation for the Monday, Oct. 17 event at the Salem Civic Center is needed per person and includes a catered dinner. Social time will start at 5:45 p.m. and end at 6:15 p.m., when dinner will be served. The program will start at 7 p.m. Reservations are $22.50 for members and $28 for non-members. All reservations must be made online or received by mail prior to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Music of the Night-Romantic Broadway: From the magical moments of Broadway to the most intimate yearnings of the heart, Broadway starts Gary Mauer and Beth Southard will provide a journey of enchantment and song Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. On-Sale date for individual tickets has not been scheduled. Pops packages and group sales can be purchased at https://rso.com/packages-group-tickets/

Kazim Shrine Circus: The circus will return to the Salem Civic Center for six shows Friday, Oct. 28 (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 29 (10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m. and 5 p.m.). General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 2-12 and free for children under the age of 2. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 2-12 and free for children under the age of 2.

Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys & Games Show: The free event will be Saturday, Oct. 29 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 30 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) at the Salem Civic Center.

Public meetings: