From the 1938 centennial edition of The Times-Register

The subject of this sketch, Judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit, comprising the counties of Roanoke, Montgomery, Floyd and the City of Roanoke, was born in Shenandoah County, Virginia, October 6, 1888, being a son of the late Rev. T. O. Keister, D.D., and Ellen Keister. His father was a minister of the Lutheran Church and served the congregation of St. Mark’s, Roanoke, for a number of years.

Judge Keister is a graduate of Roanoke College and of Washington and Lee University, where he obtained his L.L.B. degree. Following his graduation he began the practice of law in Salem. In 1926 he was appointed Circuit Judge.

Judge Keister is a member of College Lutheran Church, Kazim Temple Ancient Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine and an Elk. Politically he was a Democrat. During the World War he was 1st Lieutenant, field artillery in the American Expeditionary Forces in France. Later he was Captain of Field Artillery, Reserve Corps. He was a chapter member and first commander, of Salem Post No. 19, American Legion.

In 1923 Judge Keister married Miss Marion Zirkle, daughter of Geo. W. and Emma Zirkle of Salem, Virginia.