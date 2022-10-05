An important source for Salem history is “Salem: A Virginia Chronicle” by Norwood Middleton. Middleton used typewriters like this throughout his career as a reporter and author. In fact, this one pictured is very similar to the model he used to write the original manuscript of “Salem: A Virginia Chronicle!”

You can see this typewriter on display as part of the Salem Museum’s Hands-On History program. This weekend, Hands-On History highlights “Ghostly Possessions,” items relating to this year’s Ghost Walk characters. Visitors can pull on a glove and touch a piece of history with their own hands. In October, Hands-On History is sponsored by Guynn Waddell Carroll & Lockaby, Attorneys at Law.

To learn more about Norwood Middleton, come to Ghost Walk, Oct. 6-8. East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark just once a year. Participants tour the historic graveyard and meet notable characters from Salem’s past. These walking tours are family-friendly, fun, and informative, but not scary. Tours leave the Salem Museum every 15 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students of any age, and free for children three and younger. Tickets are available now at the Salem Museum and online at SalemMuseum.org.