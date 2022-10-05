Aila Boyd

Roanoke County announced Monday it has hired a new director of economic development to replace outgoing director Jill Loope, who announced her retirement in July.

Megan Baker will assumer her new role as director of economic development Oct. 24.

“We are fortunate that someone with Megan’s knowledge and experience will be joining the county’s team,” Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood said. “She will be instrumental in expanding our efforts to attract and retain new economic development interests.”

Baker is coming to Roanoke County from Peachtree City, Georgia where she currently serves as president of the Fayette County Development Authority. She leads business attraction and retention programs for Fayette County, a news release said. In Fayette County, she spearheaded the development of a 600-acre business park.

Prior to her role with the authority, Baker was policy director at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce where she led economic and demographic research and analysis for Georgia 2030, the chamber’s strategic initiative.

Baker’s additional experience includes strategic and budget planning roles at Clayton State University, the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“I am thrilled to be selected to serve as the director of economic development for Roanoke County,” she said. “I look forward to becoming part of the team and building upon the work that’s been done to position Roanoke as a top place to live and do business. My husband and I are excited to become part of the community.”

Baker holds an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University and a graduate degree in public affairs from Indiana University.