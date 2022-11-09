Salem Museum & Historical Society Annual Meeting of the Membership: All members of the Salem Museum & Historical Society are invited to attend the Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. The meeting will include the annual report and will be held in person and on Zoom. The Zoom link will be posted on the Museum’s website on the morning of the meeting.

The Stories Within These Walls: On Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Chloe Shelton of Chloe Shelton Films will premiere her latest historical film produced for the Salem Museum. This talk will be presented in person and on Zoom, although it will not be recorded. The Zoom link will be posted on the Salem Museum’s website, SalemMuseum.org, on the morning of the talk. “The Stories Within These Walls” was commissioned by the Salem Museum to share the surprising history of the 1845 Williams Brown House. The house is the heart of the Salem Museum, but the structure has been put to a variety of uses in its nearly 150-year life.

Roanoke Valley Sports Club: The Monday, Nov. 14 event will feature the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. Social time will start at 5:45 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m. The program will start at 7 p.m. Reservations are $22.50 for members and $28 for non-members. Reservations are required 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 by visiting: https://roanokevalleysportsclub.com/products/railyarddawgs2022.

Turk Pre-Law Program Gentry Locke Speaker Series: The event with Pastor Joe Vought will be in the Antrim Chapel from 7-8:15 p.m. at Roanoke College Monday, Nov. 14. Pastor Joseph M. Vought received his MDiv from The Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He served Lutheran congregations in Baltimore, Maryland, and Richmond, where he was a chaplain on Virginia’s death row. He also served Muhlenberg Lutheran of Harrisonburg and the campus ministry at James Madison University. Vought concluded his service as pastor to Community Lutheran in Sterling.

The Case for Free Enterprise Over Socialism: Steve Forbes, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will be speaking in the Cregger Center from 7-8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tickets are required, free of charge, and are available at the Colket information desk beginning Nov. 7 or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/steve-forbes-the-case-for-free-enterprise-over-socialism-tickets-450823915467

Blood Wedding: A production of “Blood Wedding” by Federico Garcia Lorca will be staged by Theatre Roanoke College in the Olin Hall Theater Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the general public are $7 and $5 for seniors. They can be purchased by calling 540-375-2333 or by emailing boxoffice@roanoke.edu. The synopsis reads: “After decades of bloodshed, there seems to be peace in this rural Spanish countryside. The Bride was promised to the Bridegroom. The wedding day arrives, and all seems to be right for the couple, but there is another who would steal her away. This love triangle reaches a fever pitch as they abscond into the nearby forest and must confront the realities of their passion, their hatred, and their mortality. The play will be performed in both English and Spanish with subtitles.”

Paranormal Cirque under the Big Top: The event will be under the big top in the Salem Civic Center parking lot from Nov. 17-20. The show is for mature audiences, age 13 and up permitted with a guardian. For more information, visit www.paranormalcirque.com.

DMV2GO: DMV Connect will be at the Salem Civic Center from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22. Visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointment-selector.aspx to make an appointment.

Roanoke Valley Mineral & Gem Society Annual Show: The show will take place at the Salem Civic Center from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Admission for adults is $5 for all three days. Ages 14 and under get in free with a paying adult. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Creative Time presents Hew Locke: The virtual webinar will be presented by Roanoke College in partnership with Creative Time from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Ridge View Bank City of Salem Christmas Parade: The parade will be Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 pm. For those who would like to enter the parade, the cost is $40 for nonprofits and $50 for others. The early deadline is Friday, Nov. 11. After Nov. 11, the entry fee is $75 for all entries and the applications must be postmarked by Nov. 26 to participate. More information can be found at the Kiwanis Club of Salem’s website.

