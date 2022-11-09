FOREIGNER will perform at the Salem Civic Center arena Sunday, May 21, 2023, according to a press release from the city of Salem.

Tickets for the “Greatest Hits” tour will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and at the Salem Civic Center Box Office. Individuals ticket prices are $36.50, $52, $66.50, $82 and $122. Limited VIP packages are also available online.

Some of FORGEINER’s well-known songs include “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

-The Salem Times-Register