By Meg Hibbert

Contributing Writer

Renovations at Moyer Sports Complex moved a step closer Monday night when Salem City Council authorized the sale of $15.2 million in general obligation bonds. Finance Director Rosie Jordan explained the city received six proposals after reaching out to 25 local and regional banks, and chose the best, a 20-year-fixed rate proposal from Atlantic Mutual with a 3.02 percent interest.

“Banks were quite interested,” Jordan told Council. She said the city expects to close on May 26. No one spoke at the public hearing on the proposal, and the Council vote was unanimous.

In other matters, Council approved rezoning to allow amended conditions on retail sales at Ridgewood Gardens Shopping Center on Electric Road. The amendment was postponed at the April 25 meeting when a public hearing was held, because Council believed a representative should be present. This week, Fenton Childers, represented shopping center owners Midland Atlantic.

“We expect to announce in a week or two there will be 100 percent occupancy,” Childers said. “The shopping center is looking really sharp.”

The vote was 4-1, with Vice Mayor Jim Wallace voting against the zoning change. One of the proposed tenants would be a tobacco vape shop. After the meeting, Wallace explained, “I did not feel like this was a wholesome business for Salem.”

Council also adopted a resolution updating the city’s Purchasing Policy and Procedures Manual. Jordan pointed out federal language is required to be added because of money received from the American Recovery Act.

The 17-minute Council meeting adjourned at 6:47. It was held in Salem City Council Chambers after almost two years of meeting at the Salem Civic Center because of COVID spacing restrictions.