By Meg Hibbert

Contributing Writer

Byron “Randy” Foley became the first to announce his run for re-election to Salem City Council Monday night. It will be the initial November Council election since state guidelines changed from the May election date.

Candidates have until June 21 to file, Registrar Dana Oliver said. Foley and Councilman John Saunders hold the two seats up for election this year. Foley was first elected in 2008 and was mayor from 2008 to 2020. He is founder and chief strategist of Harrington Foley Solutions.

The Salem High School graduate attended the University of Virginia on a football scholarship, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UVA in government and public administration and a master’s in business administration from the Citadel. Foley and his wife, Nicole, have three adult children and a grandson.