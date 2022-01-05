By Meg Hibbert Contributing writer

At a called meeting before the end of the calendar year, Salem City Council authorized the city manager to execute a contract for property off the East Main Street entrance to Salem.

The vote at the Dec. 23 meeting was 4-0, with Vice Mayor Jim Wallace absent, to direct City Manager Jay Taliaferro to sign a $170,000 contract with the Higgs Family Trust for 14 Richfield Ave.

A condition of the sale was for the closing to take place no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

The city already owns two properties on East Main, Numbers 508 and 516, Taliaferro explained. The new lot is adjacent to 508 E. Main. Purchase money was to come from Salem’s general fund.

Councilman Randy Foley thanked city staff “for adding another piece of the puzzle to make plans come to fruition.”

He was referring to creating an attractive entrance to Salem on the east.

The meeting lasted five minutes and adjourned at 9:05 a.m.