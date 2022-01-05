LewisGale Physicians recently announced it has opened a new Sleep Center located on the LewisGale Medical Center Campus, in Medical Building C, 1st floor.

The Sleep Center, which includes three beds and Home Sleep Studies, is a comprehensive, outpatient sleep program designed to diagnose and treat sleep disorders under the direction of board-certified pulmonologists and sleep medicine specialists.

“We offer a comprehensive range of services and tests which will help us develop treatment plans for patients suffering from sleep disorders,” said Nelson Greene, MD, board-certified specialist in pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine. “There are a number of sleep disorders, with some of the most common being insomnia, sleep apnea, chronic fatigue, restless legs syndrome, sleep walking, night terrors, narcolepsy and snoring.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates over 70 million Americans suffer from a sleep problem, with 8.1 percent of the U.S. population who have been diagnosed with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). In addition to OSA, there are nearly 85 known sleep disorders. Sleep insufficiency is linked to motor vehicle crashes, industrial disasters and medical errors.

Sufferers are also more likely to have chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, depression, obesity, and even cancer, according to the CDC.

For more information, visit LGPhysicians.com or call 540-776-2075.