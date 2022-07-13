By Meg Hibbert

Salem City Councilmembers considered non-conforming sign regulations among other code enforcement items at the work session preceding the July 11 regular meeting.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Mary Ellen Wines summarized a number of code sections that need work, including:

vacant signs, too-tall signs, abandoned signs for former businesses;

nuisance codes dealing with storage of rimless tires that collect water, storage containers and exterior storage.

Wines noted the city’s new regulations are “a little less business friendly,” and made suggestions on possible changes. “The code says a sign has to be removed within two years after a business is vacant,” Wines said. “This can be expensive for a new business moving in, because new signs can cost $15,000, for instance.”

Businesses that go out of businesses have 60 days after closing to cover, black out or remove signs. “We need some direction,” Wines told Council.

She said most non-conforming signs are too close to the right-of-way, too large or too tall. She explained for businesses such as McDonald’s on West Main Street, “the sign is too tall, 45 feet, and the business could be encouraged to reduce it by 10 feet.” The maximum is 25 feet, Wines explained.

Wines said the city is considering introducing a Sign Conformance Grant, similar to the city’s Façade Grant program, that provides a match up to 50 percent for qualifying businesses.

City Manager Jay Taliaferro said the Economic Development Authority would administer a Sign Conformance Grant program, if adopted, and provide financial assistance once a sign is installed.

Vice Mayor Jim Wallace, who was participating remotely because he was out of town, asked Wines if she had any idea what percentage of signs in the city are non conforming.

“More non-conforming than less,” she answered, and height is the most.

Taliaferro asked Wines to get back to Council with a follow up within a month or two.

During the regular session, Council added an item to the agenda that approved using $900,000 in city funds for Salem City Schools. It would be used to give raises to staff members on hourly rates, to up the starting salary for teachers to $48,000, that is equal to what Roanoke City offers.

In making the motion, Councilman Randy Foley noted the increase in real estate tax rate, about $900,000, should go toward schools.

Council also:

accepted minutes from the second meeting in June;

received an abstract of votes from the June 21 Republican Primary;

accepted and appropriated a $184,613 Rescue Squad Assistance Grant that will pay for half the cost of an ambulance. The funds come from the Office of Emergence Medical Services.

Appointed Deputy Steve Garber to replace Todd Clingenpeel as alternate for the remainder of the term ending Dec 31 on the Western Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

The regular meeting that started at 6:30 ended at 6:42 p.m.