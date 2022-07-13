By Meg Hibbert

Photos courtesy of City of Salem.

The Salem School Board has elected David Preston as chairman and Dr. Nancy Bradley as vice chair for the next school year.

They were elected at the board’s reorganization meeting July 7, held at South Salem Elementary School. Their appointments were unanimous and take effect immediately.

This is Preston’s fifth three-year term on the board. He has been a board member since 2008 when he was appointed to fill Jim Chisom’s unexpired term. Preston was named chairman in 2013, after serving as vice chairman in 2011 and 2012.

Salem City Council appointed Dr. Bradley to her fourth term in 2021, after joining the School Board in 2012. This is the first time she has been one of the board’s top leaders.