By Meg Hibbert Contributing writer

Lime electric scooters could provide alternative transportation on Salem’s downtown streets beginning in the spring.

At the work session preceding Salem City Council’s Jan. 10 meeting, City Attorney Jim Guynn went over wording for a proposed mobility systems ordinance.

Under the proposal, scooters would be available in a triangular area from Main Street to Thompson Memorial Drive and Fourth Street. People would be able to rent scooters as in the City of Roanoke.

Geofencing around the service area would keep the scooters within the service area, with planned corrals for parking the scooters when they are not in use, Guynn explained.

The scooters are to be ridden on streets, not sidewalks, he said, and would be prohibited on the Roanoke River Greenway.

Guynn said the Lime company would be responsible for renting the scooters, and servicing them.

The leasing company would charge people who rent the scooters $35 a day if they are left where they shouldn’t be, and $5 a day for storage.

Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro added that the city’s Street Department would probably impound scooters left in the wrong place and store them.

Roanoke has had Lime scooters for two years in the downtown area.

In other matters at Monday night’s work session, members:

Discussed possibly changing the dates Salem School Board Members are appointed and start their terms, in light of Salem City Council elections being changed from May to November, in keeping with state policies. No decision was made. “Let’s wait and see how this plays out,” Councilman John Saunders said, referring to the possibility that the November date might revert to May.

During the regular meeting portion, Council:

Heard from citizens Cynthia Munley, Bill Stetson and John Breen during the citizen comments portion of the meeting. Munley asked Council to revisit uses on city-owned Elizabeth Campus adjacent to the Salem YMCA, where a possible 17-acre park and walking trail on a portion of the 52 acres;

Stetson expressed concern about speeders on Carrolton Avenue; Breen asked what happened to Jan. 11, 2021, discussions about how city property is advertised and sold.

Accepted a staff report on Revenues and Expenses for the five months ending Nov. 30, 2021; it was noted that meals and sales tax receipts are up $425,000 from last year.

Passed an amendment to City Code changing city elections from May to November, in keeping with a Virginia General Assembly Senate Bill that requires the date change;

Postponed a public hearing until Feb. 14 for a request by Sia Asset Management LLC regarding a proposed cryptocurrency operation;

Adopted a resolution in support of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s design and limited access control changes for the Interstate 81 widening project from Exit 137 to Exit 141;

Authorized City Manager Taliaferro to finalize and executed a performance agreement between Layman Candy Co LLC, the City of Salem and the city’s Economic Development Authority; Councilman Randy Foley pointed out to citizens that the property where Layman wants to move its warehouse and distribution operation is on Apperson Drive where the former Brindles and later ECPI school were located;

Set a $189,184 bond for physical improvements and erosion and sediment control for the Simms Farm Subdivision Section 2.

The 35-minute Council meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. in the Salem Civic Center Community Room, where meetings are being held for adequate spacing during the COVID pandemic. All five Councilmembers were present.