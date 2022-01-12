Hudson selected as vice-chairman

The Roanoke County School Board has selected David Linden as school board chairman for 2022. Linden, representing the Hollins District, was first elected to the Roanoke County School Board in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. A long-time real estate agent in the valley, he previously served as school board vice-chairman for the latter half of 2020. Linden, a native of Ohio, is a graduate of Roanoke College with a degree in political science and criminal justice.

The board also selected Brent Hudson as the vice-chairman of the board. Hudson is serving his first term in office, having been elected in Nov. 2021 to serve a portion of an unexpired Catawba District term. A Roanoke Valley native, Hudson currently serves as the chief deputy for the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department, and previously served as a school resource officer (SRO) for the Glenvar schools.