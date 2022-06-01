Dec 3, 1945 – May 27, 2022

David Bruce Wygal went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 27, 2022.

He was a lifelong resident of Salem, Va. He was a Master Stone Mason for 49 years with his business, Creative Stone Masonry. He was the greatest and most loving husband, father and grandfather. He was kind hearted and improved your life if you knew him.

He is survived by his wife Susie and Rozell family, Daughters Stacey Leverett (Jonathan), Leslie Graham, Grandson Nathan Clements (Berean) Granddaughters Stephanie Lawrence and Lily Graham, Sisters Rita Collins and special nephew Matthew, Sandra Shupe (Eddie), Sherry Bevins (Jim). Special thank you to Cousin Kelly Francisco.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday June 3rd from 5 to 7pm at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem Va. Memorial service scheduled at Lotz Funeral Home Chapel for Saturday June 4th at 11:00 am. A meal will be provided at Green Hill Church of the Brethren located at 2699 Harborwood Rd, Salem Va.