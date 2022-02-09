David Lee Aliff, age 53, of Salem went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 1. A native of Salem, he was the son of Johnny D. Aliff and Linda Reynolds Aliff. He was a Jack of all trades and a master of none. When not tinkering with his tools, he loved adventures on his scooter and hanging out with his loved pets, Maxx, Yankee and Bama.

He was preceded in death by Pierce Reynolds, Sophia Reynolds, Tom Aliff, and Nellie Aliff; uncle, Jimmy Moore; aunts, Dotti Nemi, and Peggy Viers.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Linda Reynolds Aliff, and Johnny D. Aliff; son, David Lee Aliff, Jr.; sister, Carolyn Elting (Timmy); granddaughter, Ashlynn Aliff; aunt, Pat Conner (Sonny), Phyllis Moore; nephew, Craig Dowdy (Kim).

A service to celebrate his life was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, at Covenant Community Church, 955 Bird Ln., Salem, VA 24153, with Scott Hudson officiating.

Friends visited with the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the church.

