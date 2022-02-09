Ruth Lorene “Farris” Mollette was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on January 30, 2022, at the age of 76. Ruth was born in Salem and even though she moved from time to time, she came back to her hometown that she loved and never left. Ruth will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Ruth is survived by her son, Tommy Mollette, and his wife, Angela; grandchildren, James, and Will; also by her sister, Linda Shelor; brother-in-law, JR Shelor; and her stepbrother, Anthony Farris; along with many other loving friends and family members.

Per her wishes, Ruth was cremated. There will be a memorial service in the near future, when the service information is made available a notice will be made. Thank you for all of your prayers and condolences. The family truly appreciates them.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.