Glenna Roop Hart, “Mamaw”, 86, of Salem, walked into the open arms of her Lord with loved ones waiting, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Glenna was born on March 3, 1935, in White Top, Virginia., daughter of the late Howard and Grace Blevins Roop. Glenna was a very kind soul, and very special lady. A heart as pure as hers drew people to her loving nature. She accepted everyone and judged no one. She was the peacemaker in the family and was even referred to as “The General” for keeping everyone in line. She loved to garden and made the best chicken & dumplings and chocolate gravy.

Glenna’s strength and will was above the standard. She was a homemaker for most of her life caring for nine children with nine different personalities and still managed to keep up the house, along with her little warriors. She absolutely loved her family and taught them life values and how to respect others. Her love and memory will be carried out through her kids and everyone she touched.

Glenna loved the Lord and was a member of Mason’s Cove Church of the Brethren. She believed in serving the Lord and did so belonging to the Ladies Aid making quilts for the Roanoke Rescue Mission and to sell at the Fall Fest and other celebrations. This special group of ladies were some of Glenna’s closest friends and were treasured as such.

In addition to her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by three daughters, Edith Francisco, Linda Hart, and Delores Sligh; and three sisters, Blanche Powers, Peggy Hamm and Opal Thomas.

Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her children Patsy Fout, of Roanoke; Dennis Hart (Terry), of Damascus, Va., Mary Wright (Joe), of Salem, David Hart (Lou), of New Castle., Deborah Raybourne (John), of Panama City, Fla., Neal Hart (Angela), of Kannapolis, N.C.; siblings, Evelyn Siebert (Frank), of Deale, Md., Doc Roop (Darlene), of Roanoke, Betty Richardson, of Meadowview, Va., Virginia Roop, of White Top, Va., and Ada Needham (DC), of Kannapolis, N.C.; grandchildren, Donnie Francisco (Irma), of Salem, Wyatt Fout (Laura), of Charlotte, N.C, Wendi Basham (Jim), of Roanoke, Nathan Wright, of Salem, Grace Orellana (Jose), of Panama City, Fla., Paul Raybourne, of Panama City, Fla., and Jacob Hart, of Kannapolis, N.C.; along with eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Glenna’s life will be held at Mason’s Cove Church of the Brethren, 3630 Bradshaw Road in Salem on Saturday, February 5, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in Glenna’s honor to the Masons Cove Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 1017, Salem, Va. 24153.

The family would like to extend thanks to Amy, Jenny, and Shawn, Glenna’s special nurses from Amedisys Hospice, who lovingly took care of her during a time it was most needed. They would also like to thank everyone, friends and extended family alike, for the cards, and support given during this most difficult time.

