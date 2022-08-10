Submitted by Dr Pepper Park

A lot of talent is headed to Dr Pepper Park in August. Three fun and diverse shows will be headlining the stage at Roanoke’s favorite live music venue on August 12th, 13th, & 17th. Each show will feature performers who have perfected their own genre and travel the world playing wonderfully exciting and memorable shows. President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson, stated “These shows are going to be a great addition to the season. We are starting off with a Flashback Fridays tribute show and follow up with two amazing artists in genres that have been requested by our community!”

First up, Face 2 Face will be coming to Roanoke on August 12th. This act is the premier tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel. The piano pair play a wild and fun show perfect for a Friday night. New York native Mike Santoro’s fingers flash up and down the keys before he jumps up to grab the mic to belt out such high-energy Billy Joel classics as “Uptown Girl” and “Only the Good Die Young.” For the second half of the roughly three-hour show, Kenny Metcalf dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John as he charts his style from the ‘70s to the present. Don’t forget kids 12 and under are FREE for Friday night’s performance.

On Saturday, August 13th Dr Pepper Park will host JJ Grey and Mofro. The band has carved out a place in blues history with their unique combination of southern soul and rock. JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. Onstage, Grey delivers his songs with compassion and a relentless honesty. The support for the show is a perfect match and offers just as much character. Nat Myers is a young talent quickly recognizable as one of the best to play the folk blues in this generation of music.

Later in August the world-renowned Indigo Girls will be headlining Dr Pepper Park. Georgia natives Amy Ray and Emily Saliers spent their careers defining folk rock. The Grammy-winning duo has recorded sixteen studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum), sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following. With an opening act by Lucy Roche, this night at Dr Pepper Park will feature two major talents in folk music.

The gates open at 6:00PM. Dr Pepper Park would like to welcome guests to bring their furry friends for a great night with the whole family. Tickets, a full season schedule, and policies can be found at www.drpepperpark.com