Submitted by Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Travel back-in-time and don’t miss the last chance to see 18 animatronic dinosaurs before they’re gone this weekend at Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail! Save $5.00 off admission during the final operating weekend of T-Rex Trail at Explore Park on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday August 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets purchased in advance and walk-up tickets are $9 for adults (ages 16+) and $4 for children (ages 2-15).

Advance tickets are available for purchase online, with assigned arrival times every 20-minutes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-up tickets can be purchased at the Explore Park Visitor Center based on availability. Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

Online: Visit ExplorePark.org/T-Rex for advanced ticket purchases.

Walk-Up: Purchase tickets at the Explore Park Visitor Center, 56 Roanoke River PKWY 24014. T-Rex trail has seen more than 15,000 visitors over the span of 62 operating days since Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors can experience the sights and sounds of 18 larger-than-life dinosaurs including a stegosaurus, velociraptor, triceratops and tyrannosaurus rex, as well as a dino dig pit and photo ops along the trail.

All proceeds from the event go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park. T Rex Trail is made possible through generous support from Carilion Children’s Clinic, Wells Fargo, Wirt Consulting and Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC.

Explore Park is located at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115. Attendees can access Explore Park for T-Rex Trail from the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 121 (US 220), Milepost 112 (VA 24) or from Explore Park’s Alternate Entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road.