July 11, 1976 ~ March 12, 2022

Eric J. South, 45, originally of Salem, passed away on Saturday, March 12.

Funeral services to honor his life were conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church, 1920 Lucas St, Salem, Va. Pastor Brian Gordan officiated.

The family received friends from noon until the time of service on Wednesday, at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed to Eric’s family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.