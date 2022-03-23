William O. “Buddy” Rodgers, 87, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 17, in Roanoke. He was born on Thursday, June 14, 1934. All services will be held privately with his family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
