August 22, 1939 – July 14, 2022

Everette B. Obenshain Jr., 82, of Salem, passed suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday, July 14, 2022. We are all sure that his late wife Hazel was waiting on him at the gates, saying you made me wait ten years for you. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Everette B. Obenshain Sr. and wife, Mildred, and multiple brothers, a niece and a daughter-in-law.

He is survived by son, Everette “EB” Obenshain III; daughter, Susan King; grandchildren, Amber Cook (Justin), Sarah Sieloff and husband, Jack, Emily Obenshain, Rachel Brodrecht and husband, Lawson, Mason King, and Gia King; and great-granddaughter, Haleigh Cook. As well as adoptive grandchildren, Scott McCauley wife, Amanda and daughter, Braeleigh, Jordan McCauley and wife, Alexa, and DeAnna McCauley, and many nieces and nephews.

His life was long and rich with family, friends and civic duties he loved. Retired Sheriff City of Salem 30 years, and Edgewood Lions Club member since 1965. He was active with the American Legion Salem Post. He was a life member of the Republican National Committee, the Salem Sports Foundation, and was appointed to the Salem Board of Elections for 19 years. He also missed dearly playing golf with his ALHS Dudes and he missed competing in the various bowling leagues.

He was respected and well loved by everyone and will be dearly missed by all.

The family received friends on Tuesday July 19, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday July 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment followed at Sherwood Memorial park.