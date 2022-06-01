Submitted by the USDA Forest Service

The USDA Forest Service announces a partnership with Appalachian Conservation Corps and the Virginia Environmental Endowment. This partnership will allow the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests to employ young women in the Roanoke, Virginia area in a conservation crew.

The Roanoke Young Women’s Day Crew will complete projects to improve visitor safety and mitigate environment impacts at high-use recreation sites on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to local youth who are interested in making a difference on public lands,” says Job Timm, Forest Supervisor.

All-female crews, like the Roanoke Young Women’s Day Crew, help diversify the conservation workforce and expand the traditional image of an environmental steward. The participants will develop skills and experience in natural resource management, conservation, and environmental stewardship. The crew will provide hands-on work with trail maintenance, habitat restoration, re-vegetation, and more. The Virginia Environmental Endowment has funded this youth crew for three years.

The Appalachian Conservation Corps is currently recruiting young women, ages 16-18, from the Roanoke area for paid internship positions on the summer 2022 crew. For more information and to apply visit: https://jobs.silkroad.com/ConservationLegacy/Careers/jobs/3114.

The Appalachian Conservation Corps partners with public land managers to identify, plan, and complete projects that improve public access, habitat quality, and economic development.

The Virginia Environmental Endowment is a nonprofit, independent grant-making foundation originally created by court order. For four decades, the Virginia Environmental Endowment has worked collaboratively with its partner organizations and grantees, serving as a leader and convener to catalyze land conservation successes, drive water quality improvements, advance environmental literacy, build conservation organization capacity, and generate environmental improvements.

For more information about the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, visit our website https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj and follow up on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GWJNF and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GWJNF