Submitted by Friendship Senior Living

Friendship, a local non-profit leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is proud to announce its recent golf tournament raised over $20,000. The funds have been directed to the foundation’s Friendship Fund, which was established to quickly respond to unbudgeted needs and opportunities of the organization.

“Thank you to our vendors and friends for your generous support. The Friendship Fund enables us to continue providing services tailored and responsive to the unique needs of seniors,” said Joe Hoff, president and chief executive officer. “Partnerships with civic-minded organizations such as yours enrich our community and enhance the lives of Friendship residents.”

The afternoon golf tournament attracted 92 golfers and over 50 corporate sponsors. Marsh & McLennan Agency and SFCS Architects both served as platinum sponsors.

“Both of our platinum sponsors eagerly committed early on in the event planning, and we are very thankful for their partnership and willingness to support our community,” said Hoff.

The tournament took place at Roanoke Country Club.

“We are so appreciative of the continued generosity of our tournament benefactors during a time when many companies are cutting back,” said Sarah Stephens, development officer at

Friendship. “Our residents and patients will directly benefit from this generous support.”

To learn more about Friendship Foundation, giving opportunities, or to make a donation online, please visit https://www.friendship.us/foundation. Stephens may also be reached at 540.265.2122 or sstephens@friendship.us.

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site pharmacy, salon and Bistro ‘66, a full-service restaurant. Friendship is a world-class community where the needs of adults and rehabilitation patients of all ages are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.